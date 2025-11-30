4 hours ago

The National Petroleum Authority has paid a courtesy call on the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, at the Kanda Mosque in Accra, as part of activities to mark its 20th anniversary.

Led by its Chief Executive Officer, Godwin Edudze Tamakloe, the NPA expressed gratitude to the Muslim community for their support and cooperation over the years.

Mr Tamakloe said the authority appreciated the contributions of the National Chief Imam and the Muslim community to its achievements, emphasising the importance of peaceful coexistence and mutual respect among employees from diverse backgrounds.

"We are here to offer our sincere gratitude to the National Chief Imam and the entire Muslim community for the harmony we enjoy in the Authority, both in our offices and in all our operations," he said.

The CEO noted that the NPA has made efforts to accommodate Muslim employees, including allowing them to observe Ramadan without hindrance, stressing the need to create a supportive environment where everyone feels valued and respected.

Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu thanked the NPA leadership for the visit and commended the organisation for promoting harmony, dignity and equal treatment. He offered blessings and prayers for the authority's continued growth and sound judgment.

The visit forms part of the NPA's seven-day anniversary celebrations, which include stakeholder engagements, press briefings and an assessment of the authority's progress since its establishment in 2005.

The NPA was established by Act 691 of 2005 to regulate, oversee and monitor activities in the downstream petroleum industry in Ghana. Over the past two decades, the authority has been responsible for ensuring fair pricing, quality standards and the licensing of petroleum service providers across the country.