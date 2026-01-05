4 hours ago

National Petroleum Authority CEO, Godwin Edudzi Tamaklo, has emphasized quality compliance, safety, and fuel transportation monitoring as key focus areas for 2026.

In his New Year message, Tamaklo reiterated the authority's commitment to ensuring a well-regulated downstream petroleum sector, prioritizing the welfare of Ghanaians.

Tamaklo, who took office in January 2025, has been working to streamline licensing processes and clamp down on illegal fuel stations. He emphasized the importance of collaboration with industry stakeholders to reduce market disruptions and improve fuel standards.

The NPA is also pushing for stiffer penalties for non-compliant operators and exploring ways to enhance fuel transportation monitoring. Tamaklo assured Ghanaians of affordable and quality fuel, aligning with President John Dramani Mahama's vision for the sector.

Key Initiatives on the Table:

Quality Compliance: NPA is promoting quality compliance through measures like fuel marking schemes, retail outlet inspections, and Bulk Road Vehicle (BRV) tracking systems.

Safety: The authority is enforcing safety practices, including automatic tank gauging systems, electronic cargo tracking systems, and integrated enterprise relational data management systems.

Fuel Transportation Monitoring: NPA is leveraging technology to monitor fuel transportation and prevent product diversion.

Licensing and Regulation: The authority is streamlining licensing processes and clamping down on illegal fuel stations.

Investment and Infrastructure: NPA is promoting private-led investment in the petroleum value chain, including LPG expansion and infrastructurev development.

The NPA is also focusing on consumer protection, public education, and stakeholder engagement to ensure a transparent and competitive downstream petroleum sector.