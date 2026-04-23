NPA to review 20-year-old law to reflect evolving Petroleum Sector – Edudzi Tameklo

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, has announced plans for a comprehensive review of the Authority’s governing law to align it with developments in the downstream petroleum sector.

He disclosed this during a working visit by members of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Energy to the Authority, noting that the move is necessary to modernise the existing legal framework, which has been in place for two decades.

According to him, the National Petroleum Authority Act, 2005 (Act 691), though instrumental in regulating the sector over the years, no longer adequately reflects the rapid growth and evolving dynamics of the industry.

“Twenty years after the enactment of the NPA Act in 2005, it has become necessary for us to catch up with industry growth, industry perspective, and the new evolving matters that are coming up,” he said.

Mr Tameklo indicated that the Authority will soon submit a new bill to Parliament, alongside a Legislative Instrument (LI), to review fees and charges within the sector.

He reaffirmed the NPA’s commitment to driving economic transformation through effective regulation and monitoring, adding that the Authority remains focused on ensuring efficiency, stakeholder satisfaction, and adherence to its core values of integrity, transparency, and excellence.

He further emphasised that as an institution established by Parliament, the NPA is accountable to the legislature and must regularly report on its operations, including issues relating to margins and levies.

“Anytime Parliament gives us the opportunity to take anything, Parliament wants to monitor,” he stated.

The proposed amendments are expected to enhance regulatory efficiency in the downstream petroleum sector and provide a stronger framework for managing pricing, distribution, and infrastructure development.

Members of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Energy, for their part, expressed readiness to scrutinise the proposed bill to ensure it addresses the needs of both the industry and the Ghanaian public.