The National Peace Council (NPC) has called on political parties, security agencies, and the people of Akwatia to prioritise peace ahead of the by-election set for Tuesday, September 2, 2025.

In a statement issued on Friday, August 29, the Council said it had engaged with the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the Electoral Commission, and the Ghana Police Service. All stakeholders, the Council noted, have pledged to ensure a peaceful and orderly electoral process.

The NPC urged the main political parties to avoid the use of vigilante groups or so-called "machomen," warning that such actions would be met with prosecution under the Vigilantism and Related Offences Act, 2019 (Act 999).

“The NPC further encourages all stakeholders, particularly the two main contesting political parties, to ensure that the peace and security of Akwatia and the country in general is not compromised,” the statement read.

To further promote peace, the Council announced a series of public education and stakeholder engagements in Akwatia, which will continue up to the eve of the election on September 1.

The NPC also welcomed the recent conviction of eight individuals involved in election violence during the Ablekuma North by-election, describing it as a strong signal of the state’s resolve to uphold law and order.

The Council reminded voters that elections are a vital part of Ghana’s democracy and urged residents of Akwatia to help maintain national stability by participating peacefully.