3 hours ago

Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the governing New Patriotic Party's Member of Parliament for the Assin Central Constituency in the Central Region, has said fellow flag bearer aspirant Alan Kyerematen is deserving of the slot by virtue of his toils for the party.

Mr Agyapong told Sompa FM in the Kumasi metropolis that Mr Kyerematen has paid his dues to the party and, thus, deserves to be the flag bearer.

In is view, if people are arguing that Dr Bawumia deserves to be the flag bearer because he has been the vice president for two terms, then Mr Kyerematen is even more deserving of that privilege.

"Yes, if Alan says it’s his turn, he deserves it because he has been in the trenches with the party from its inception as the president of the Young Executives Forum (YEF) which was the financial wing of the NPP in the early days”, Mr Agyapong noted.

He wondered: “Where were all these small boys who have been insulting Alan, when he was in the trenches working for the NPP”.