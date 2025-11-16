58 minutes ago

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has renewed its long-standing accusations of bias against Media General’s TV3 following a heated on-air and off-air confrontation involving political analyst Dr. George Domfe and Professor Ransford Gyampo.

According to NPP National Organizer Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B), the incident is further proof that the station has abandoned balanced journalism in favour of partisan arrangements that favour the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

NPP Claims Dr. Domfe Was Outnumbered And Harassed

In a strongly worded statement, Nana B described Saturday’s events at the studios of TV3’s political programme, The Key Points, as “despicable.”

He alleged that Dr. Domfe — who had been formally invited by the station — was placed at a significant disadvantage, facing what he called a “gang of pro-NDC panelists.”

According to him, the line-up included: the Minister for Finance, Cassiel Ato Forson, Rockson Dafeamekpor, Martin Kpebu and Prof. Ransford Gyampo.

Nana B argued that these figures “represent the NDC or speak consistently in favour of the government,” creating a panel that was not only unbalanced but left Dr. Domfe “harassed and unprotected” when tensions escalated.

“This isn’t journalism,” he declared. “It is NDC propaganda disguised as panel discussion.”

Controversy Over Edited Footage Deepens Distrust

The NPP’s renewed criticism also centres on TV3’s release of an edited video of the near-physical altercation between Dr. Domfe and Prof. Gyampo.

While the footage showed Domfe appearing confrontational, it omitted the moment Gyampo allegedly stood up and attempted to throw a punch.

Nana B questioned why a key portion of the incident was missing when TV3 cameras continue rolling even during commercial breaks.

“The deliberate editing confirms a clear agenda,” he argued, adding that such selective presentation of events compromises public trust in the broadcaster.

NPP Boycott

The NPP announced a boycott of Media General platforms in 2024, citing persistent bias in political programming and unfair treatment of party representatives.

According to party officials, multiple attempts to address these concerns with the station yielded no improvement.

The Domfe-Gyampo confrontation, Nana B says, is “the clearest evidence yet” that the station has not only refused to correct its course but is now emboldened.

Nana B insists the latest controversy vindicates the party’s position:

“Ghanaians deserve better than these skewed panels and deliberate misrepresentations. What is left now is for Media General to officially declare TV3 as an NDC network.”

TV3 Yet To Respond Publicly

As of now, TV3 has not issued any statement addressing the allegations of biased panel formation or video editing.

However, internal sources suggest that management is reviewing the public backlash and considering an official response.