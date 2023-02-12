7 hours ago

The Eastern Regional executives of the New Patriotic Party NPP have charged the newly elected Akwatia constituency executives to make uniting the grassroots a priority and work assiduously to wrestle back the parliamentary seat from the National Democratic Congress NDC in the 2024 general elections.

This call from the regional executives comes after the swearing into office of new constituency executives after successful elections on Saturday.

The longest-serving constituency chairman of the party, Yakubu Osman popularly known as Baba was defeated with just a single vote by Fred Addo who polled 299 as against the 298 garnered by Baba the incumbent.

For the secretary position, Eugene Acheampong who went up against 2 others managed to secure 300 votes while his opponents Yaw Opoku Agyei and Michael Boadu had 245 and 20 respectively.

The Eastern Regional Secretary of the NPP Tony Osei-Adjei who called for unity within the constituency charged the newly elected to do everything possible to win back the Akwatia parliamentary seat from the NDC.

The elected constituency chairman Fred Addo who spoke to the media on behalf of the new executives revealed that their focus is to first unit the party at the base level.

Here are the provisional results

Baba – 298

Addo – 299

Rejected – 1

1st Vice

Kojo Mensah – 279

Samuel – 319

2nd Vice

Kojo Anthony – 249

Ebenezer Kwaku – 37

Kwasi Boapim -312

Rejected -1

Secretary

Eugene Acheampong – 330

Yaw Opoku Agyei – 245

Michael Boadu – 20

Assistant Secretary

Adams R. Atokorah – 363

Otu Paul – 234

Salisu Awudu – 34

Rejected – 2

Treasurer

Asumadu Solomon -308

Isaac Osei Appiah – 291

Organizer

Kwadwo Owusu – 293

Jones Awuku – 304

Women Organizer

Grace Boateng – 264

Mary Appiah – 338

Vivian Afful

Youth Organizer

Tamimu Buhari – 328

Richard Owusu – 270

Nasara Coordinator

Alhaji Abdul – Latif – 321

Abukari Adams – 277

Source: citifmonline