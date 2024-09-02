1 hour ago

Following the Tamale High Court ruling, the New Patriotic Party(NPP) has announced

timelines for re-run of the parliamentary primary in the Walewale constituency.

A statement signed by the General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua has said nominations will be opened between Tuesday, September 3 and Friday, September 6.

Aspirants have been directed to obtain the nomination forms at a fee of GH₵3,000 and file at GH₵ 35,000.

“Women, youth, and persons with disabilities (PWDs) will receive a 50%

rebate on the filing fees. This means they must pay a non-refundable filing fee of GH₵17,500.00. To ensure clarity, we define a youth as an individual between the ages of 18 and 40,” portions of the statement read.

However, aspirants who participated in the election on January 28 and paid the filing fees according to the party are not required to pay again.

The NPP has assured nobody would be denied access to the nomination forms.

On January 28, 2024, Dr Mahama Tia Kabiru, a 35-year-old PhD holder and Vice Presidential special advisor, narrowly defeated Hajia Lariba in a tightly contested primary.

The election, conducted under heavy security with the presence of regional and constituency executives, saw Dr Kabiru winning with 345 votes to Hajia Lariba’s 338 votes.

But Hajia Lariba, who is a former Gender Minister disputed the election results and lodged an ex parte motion, accusing the party, Dr Kabiru, and the Electoral Commission of electoral irregularities and misconduct.