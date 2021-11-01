24 minutes ago

An excited and cheering crowd of regional delegates and constituency executives, from the 47 constituencies of Ashanti Region gave a rousing welcome to Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah, aspiring National Chairman and current National Treasurer of the NPP as he arrived at the grounds of the Ashanti Regional annual delegates conference which was held at Ejisu on the 27th October, 2021.

Spontaneous applause and elated cries of "By the Grace of God" rocked the crowd as the gentle and humble national officer, made his way through the people, exchanging pleasantries and connecting with them.

Delegates are excited about his outstanding performance as National Treasurer, the efficiency, transparency and innovative ideas he has brought to the office, which has strengthened the party especially at the constituencies, has enhanced financial discipline and created a new sense of confidence and morale.

Some chanted "Incoming, incoming", alluding to news making the rounds of Abankwah's intention of contesting for the position of National Chairman of the party when nominations are opened next year.

In an interview on the sidelines of the conference Abankwah-Yeboah confirmed that, indeed when the party opens nominations, by the Grace of God and in all humility, he will offer himself to contest for the position of National Chairman of NPP.

He reiterated the crucial need for all of us in the NPP to work together, forging ahead in unity as we create more opportunities and prosperity for more people at all levels.

That is how we can ensure victory for NPP in 2024 and beyond.

Source: peacefmonline.com