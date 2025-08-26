6 hours ago

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has begun registering additional delegates ahead of its presidential primary slated for Saturday, January 31, 2026.

In a statement signed by William Yamoah, Secretary to the Presidential Elections Committee, the party said the move follows a resolution passed at its National Annual Delegates Conference held on July 19, 2025, in Accra.

The registration exercise will expand the party’s voter register commonly referred to as the "album" to include new categories of eligible voters. These include former regional and constituency executives, members of the Council of Elders and Patrons, former Members of Parliament, past ministers and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), TESCON leaders, and both current and former executives of the party’s external branches.

Qualified individuals are required to register with their respective regional, constituency, or external branch offices. An online registration platform will also be made available to facilitate the process, especially for members residing abroad.

The deadline for registration is Friday, September 19, 2025.

The party stated that only individuals who meet the eligibility criteria will be permitted to register and participate in the primary. The Presidential Elections Committee will undertake a thorough verification and validation exercise to ensure the integrity of the final delegate list.

According to the NPP, this process reflects its continued commitment to transparency, fairness, and inclusivity in its internal democratic practices.