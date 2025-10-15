New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has expressed confidence that the party can reclaim victory in the 2028 general elections if it mobilises its base effectively and ensures a higher voter turnout.

Speaking at the launch of his “Our Journey Together” campaign in the Sene East constituency on Wednesday, October 15, Dr. Bawumia attributed the NPP’s loss in the 2024 elections not to the strength of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), but to low voter turnout among NPP supporters.

“I am confident that, by the grace of God, if we resolve our internal issues and go out to vote, we will win the next election,” he said.

Dr. Bawumia referenced data from the 2024 elections, pointing out that over 2.1 million NPP voters from 2020 failed to vote in 2024, a gap that he believes ultimately cost the party the victory.

“The NPP’s votes went down. About 2.1 million people who voted for us in 2020 did not vote in 2024. These were NPP members — we simply didn’t vote,” he explained.

He also noted that former President John Mahama won the election by a margin of 1.7 million votes, fewer than the number of NPP voters who stayed home.

“If our 2.1 million members had turned out, we would have won. That is why I said it wasn’t the NDC that won the election — it was the NPP that lost it,” he added.