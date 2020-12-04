NPP Canada Branch donates GH¢100,000 to National Campaign Team

By Prince Antwi December 4, 2020

The NPP Canada branch on Thursday 3rd December 2020 donated an amount of 100,000 Ghana Cedi in support of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) national campaign team.

In a short ceremony to present the money, vice Chairman of the NPP Canada branch, Dr David Boadi, was optimistic that the money presented will help the campaign activities for the party to emerge victorious in the December 7 election.

Receiving the donation for the party, Director of Finance and Administration, Collins Nuamah and Director of Diaspora and International Affairs, Nana Attafuah expressed appreciation for the donation, adding that, the money  would be use for its intended purposes.

Dr. David Boadi was accompany by NPP Canada Branch Secretary, Vida Owusu, Toronto Women’s Organizer, Nana Owusu, Diaspora Patriot Group (DPG) led by Prince Sefa, chairman DPG and assisted by Samuel Sarpong, chief executive NIB.

 

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