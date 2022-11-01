16 minutes ago

A man in his fifties, Kwaku Seidu alias Kukrudu, has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife over land dispute at Tepa-Danyame in the Ahafo Ano North Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The suspect, who is a New Patriotic Party polling station chairman, allegedly shot his wife identified simply as Sister Adwoa in the presence of other family members.

Information gathered indicated that a little misunderstanding ensued between Mr Seidu and his two wives about a piece of land he decided to sell some weeks ago.

The matter was revisited and the wives disagreed with his decision to sell off the property and reported to the Danyame zongo chief, Nana Mazua, for settlement.

It was at the palace that the suspect retrieved a gun and shot his second wife dead.

Assembly Member for the area, Frederick Nyamekye, who spoke to Adom News revealed angry community members almost lynched the suspect but for the intervention of the Tepa district police.

And the suspect has been admitted at the Tepa government hospital for treatment under police surveillance

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the hospital’s morgue.