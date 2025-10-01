41 minutes ago

Boakye Agyarko's intentions to become the next chairman of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been praised by Hon. Alexander Kwasi Acquah, MP for the Akim Oda constituency.

Hon. Kwasi Acquah asserts that Mr. Boakye Agyarko, a former campaign manager for ex-President Akufo-Addo, is more than qualified and experienced to lead the NPP in the run-up to the general elections in 2028.

Hon. Acquah, in an interview with Kesben FM & TV, said the former Energy Minister is a doer rather than the typical politician that Ghanaians assume him to be.

"Boakye Agyarko is doer, he is not a normal politician," Akwasi Acquah stated.

He pointed out that the NPP currently requires a strong leadership to effectively manage its business. He indicated that although other candidates have shown interest in the NPP natonal chairmanship position, Mr. Boakye Agyarko stands out since he is a good communicator and a strategist.

According to Hon. Akwasi Acquah, Boakye Agyarko is a seasoned individual who is familiar with the history of the NPP.

"Boakye Agyarko knows the history of our party, he is well-known in both domestic and international politics. He is someone who will appeal to the younger generation," Hon. Acquah said.

He urged all members of the NPP to back Boakye Agyarko's campaign for the national chairman to be able wrestle power from the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

"Because Boakye Agyarko has the resounding support of nearly all minority MPs and NPP chairmen in the 275 constituencies, it seems as though he should go unopposed. Now that we require power, it would be prudent for us to appoint Boakye Agyarko to lead the NPP in order to turn the NDC into a one-time administration," he urged.

On Tuesday, Mr. Boakye Agyarko officially declared his intention to contest for the position of National Chairman of the NPP.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page, Mr. Agyarko described his decision as a “call to duty,” following what he said were extensive consultations with his family, close associates, and party members.

He added that his choice to run is driven by a strong sense of responsibility and commitment to the party's future.