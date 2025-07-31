46 minutes ago

Seven months into the administration of President John Mahama, cocoa farmers in Ghana are yet to see any adjustment in the producer price of cocoa, despite earlier campaign pledges to significantly raise it.

This inaction has now triggered strong criticism from the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), with a ranking MP questioning the fate of over $3 billion reportedly generated from cocoa sales.

Dr. Isaac Yaw Opoku, Member of Parliament for Offinso South and the Ranking Member on the Parliamentary Committee on Food, Agriculture and Cocoa Affairs, on Monday accused the government and the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) of deceiving farmers and failing to fulfil a major electoral promise.

In a press release, Dr. Opoku demanded accountability on how much revenue COCOBOD has generated from cocoa sales in the 2024/2025 season and why farmers are still being paid GH¢3,100 per bag—the same price set during the Akufo-Addo administration.

He asked: “Is the amount over $3 billion, as we are hearing? Ghanaians need to know.”

Campaign Promises and Farmer Expectations

During the 2024 election campaign, then opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its flagbearer, now President Mahama, promised cocoa farmers a dramatic increase in the producer price of cocoa—GH¢6,000 per bag or 70% of the world market price.

This promise was widely publicised and formed a key component of the party’s rural and agricultural campaign messaging

Farmers, many of whom have seen limited improvements in income despite increasing global prices, had hoped the NDC administration would swiftly implement this commitment upon assuming office in January 2025. Instead, they have received a string of explanations and delays.

“One Month, One Excuse”

According to Dr. Opoku, the government has offered no fewer than seven different excuses since January to explain the lack of a price review.

These range from COCOBOD’s ballooning debt stock and rolled-over syndicated loans to claims of missing jute sacks and the financial burden of combating swollen shoot disease.

“It has been seven months, and we’ve heard nothing but excuses,” Dr. Opoku lamented. “One Month, One Excuse! Producer Price Baako, Excuses Bebree.”

He also criticised COCOBOD and the President for giving farmers false hope.

He cited public remarks by the COCOBOD CEO, Randy Abbey and President Mahama during a post-election “thank-you” tour, where they reportedly assured farmers of an attractive new price that would make them “very, very happy.”

Farmers Demand Arrears and Accountability

As the 2025/2026 cocoa season approaches, farmers are not only expecting the promised GH¢6,000 per bag—they are also demanding retroactive payment of GH¢2,900 per bag for the past seven months.

The rationale is that the delay in announcing the revised price has unfairly deprived them of income at a time of increasing production costs and economic hardship.

Dr. Opoku further alleged that COCOBOD officials have begun a “clandestine” outreach to cocoa-growing communities in an attempt to prepare the grounds for what he described as a “ridiculous” new price.

“Is it not shocking to hear that COCOBOD staff are now clandestinely going round in an attempt to win undeserving sympathy from cocoa farmers?” he asked. “This is clearly a failed attempt to cover up their broken promises.”

Time to Deliver, Not Talk

The NPP MP insists that the government’s continued delay in addressing the concerns of cocoa farmers risks eroding trust and worsening rural poverty.

He urged President Mahama to immediately fulfill his campaign promise by adjusting the cocoa price upward and paying all arrears due.

“The time to honour their promises is long overdue. We urge government to pay the GH¢6,000 per bag they constantly promised cocoa farmers, as well as all arrears due now,” Dr. Opoku stated.