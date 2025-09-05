4 hours ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, has raised concerns over the high cost of contesting in the party’s upcoming presidential primaries, revealing that aspirants have been asked to pay a staggering GH¢4 million as a party development fee.

Speaking in an interview, he expressed shock at the demand, saying he initially dismissed it as a joke.

“I know that party welfare is important, but they told all five aspirants to pay GH¢4 million as a development fee because the party doesn’t have money. I thought they were joking, so I didn’t take it seriously,” he recounted.

According to Mr. Agyapong, he was later approached and asked if he had brought the money, to which he replied he had not. He added that he was given a deadline to make the payment.

In total, aspiring flagbearers were required to pay GH¢4.6 million to participate in the race including GH¢100,000 as a nomination fee, GH¢500,000 for filing, and the GH¢4 million development levy.

As the NPP prepares to elect a new leader ahead of the 2024 general elections, the cost of entry into the flagbearer race is likely to stir debate both within and outside the party.