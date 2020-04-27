51 minutes ago

A delegation of NPP Serial Callers and National Communication Director, Hon. Yaw Buaben Asamoa paid a visit to the bereaved family of the late Alhaji Baba Alhassan to express their sympathies to the family and children.

The team led by Communication Director of the party, Hon. Yaw Buaben Asamoa intimated that the news of the sudden demise of late Alhaji Baba Alhassan popularly known as Alhassan Ashaiman was received with shock and disbelief by the party since he is considered a veteran in the business of radio calling.

The team also opined that the late Baba Alhassan's selfless dedication to the service of the NPP party and the Nation as a whole was indeed going to be missed.

Other members of the delegation present, included Prince Obeng, Regional YEA Director & Greater Accra Regional Organizer), Mr. Adomako Baafi, other District Directors of YEA and the leadership of the Callers

On the other hand the chairman of the Callers, Lurd La indicated that due to COVID 19 pandemic and the strict adherence to social distancing protocols it therefore became imperative to have a selected few of the callers to represent them

The team pledged their support to the family on every step of the way to ensue their pains are lessened.