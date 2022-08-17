35 minutes ago

The Tafo Pankrono MP, Ekow Vincent Assafuah and Hopeson Adorye have been invited by the New Patriotic Party’s National Complaints Committee over concerns they violated the party’s code of conduct.

The party has also written to Alan Kyerematen in the wake of the controversial health walk that was organised in his name.

Ekow Vincent Assafuah during an interview on a Kumasi-based station, OYEREPA FM/TV, was said to have made remarks perceived to favour a presidential aspirant.

“Despite a prompt from the host of the show that his declaration of support for a presidential hopeful violated the Party’s Code of Conduct for presidential and parliamentary primaries, Hon. Assafuah blatantly maintained his position,” the NPP said in a statement.

The health walk was held on Saturday, August 13, 2022, in Kumasi by some individuals claiming to be supporters of Alan Kyerematen.

The Party said the walk violated the Party’s Code of Conduct for presidential and parliamentary primaries.

“Further, comments made by some organisers of the Health Walk and other keynote speakers particularly, Mr. Hopeson Adorye, a member of the NPP, also breached the Party’s Code of Conduct and sought to divide the Party front,” the statement added.

The National Steering Committee also plans to arrange a meeting with all the Presidential hopefuls of the Party “to court their support and full cooperation in respect of their compliance with the Party’s Code of Conduct.”

“The Party wishes to further state that the institution and enforcement of these measures are not intended to aid the electoral advantage of any prospective candidate but to prevent tensions that often arise in the lead up to presidential and parliamentary primaries and secure a united Party front for the 2024 general elections.”

Source: citifmonline.com