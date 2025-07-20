1 hour ago

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has taken bold steps to reshape its internal structure and democratic processes, approving 54 major reform motions at its National Delegates Conference held on Saturday, July 19, in Accra.

The extensive constitutional overhaul aims to position the party strategically for the 2028 general elections, with emphases on inclusivity, grassroots empowerment, accountability, and governance modernization.

Despite the sweeping reforms, delegates decisively voted down two highly debated proposals—Motion 17 and Motion 54—both of which would have altered the party’s grassroots structure and youth representation criteria.

Pushback on Grassroots Oversight and Youth Definition

Motion 17 sought to grant Regional Executive Committees authority to appoint supervisors for polling station and electoral area elections—excluding local officers.

Delegates, however, viewed this as a threat to the autonomy of local structures and rejected it through a resounding voice vote.

Similarly, Motion 54 aimed to standardize the party’s definition of “youth” as members not older than 35, aligning with benchmarks from global institutions such as the UN and the African Youth Charter.

Though it was well-reasoned and advocated by Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, it failed to garner the support needed to pass, signaling the delegates’ preference for a broader internal dialogue on the matter.

Key Reforms Passed: A Closer Look

The accepted motions span a wide array of internal party dynamics and administration, marking a significant chapter in the party’s evolution. Notable among the changes:



Electoral Reforms & Party Structure:

Adoption of the Electoral Commission’s electoral area demarcation (Motion 4)

Creation of a 5-member Electoral Area Executive Committee (Motion 5)

Expansion of Polling Station Executives from five to seven (Motion 6)



Decentralized Decision-Making:

Elected Communication Officers at all levels (Motion 9)

Decoupling of the Research and Electoral Affairs Officer roles (Motion 7)

Empowering regional and constituency secretaries and treasurers to report at conferences (Motions 15 & 16)



Inclusion and Participation:

Voting rights extended to TESCON Coordinators and Presidents, former MMDCEs, MPs, Ministers, and Party Officers (Motions 24–26, 44–45)

Former National Executives and Patrons to participate in Presidential Primaries (Motions 50–52)

Female and youth delegates given full voting rights for National Women and Youth Organiser elections (Motions 53 & 55)



Campaign & Governance Structure:

Establishment of a Campaign Advisory Committee chaired by the Party Chairperson (Motion 36)

Clear guidelines on the resignation timeline for government appointees seeking to contest party primaries (Motions 43 & 46)

Abolition of the Special Electoral College system for presidential candidate selection (Motion 47)



External Branch Empowerment:

Defined representation of External Branches at NEC and National Council (Motion 18)

Full voting rights granted to External Branch executives at national events and presidential primaries (Motions 19–20)



Collectively, these amendments underscore the NPP’s commitment to refining its internal democracy, expanding participation, and ensuring that the voices from the base to the top are heard and respected.

By instituting biennial conferences (Motion 13), modifying leadership structures, enhancing representation for TESCON, Women, Youth, and External Branches, and formally recognizing key party symbols and mottos in the Constitution (Motion 1), the party hopes to emerge from internal reforms with a stronger footing for the next electoral cycle.

Conclusion

While the rejection of Motions 17 and 54 demonstrates the delegates' resolve to protect grassroots influence and rethink youth inclusion more comprehensively, the overall approval of 54 reform motions signals a transformative moment for the NPP.

As the party steers toward 2028, these decisions reflect a balancing act between tradition and change, inclusivity and order, and central leadership and local autonomy.