1 hour ago

The Opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) today opens its highly anticipated 2025 National Delegates Conference at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium in Accra, bringing together over 6,000 delegates from across the country to discuss constitutional amendments, ideological realignment, and the party’s long-term vision.

The three-day event, under the theme “Rebuilding Together with Our Values,” is seen not only as a routine political gathering but as a defining moment for a party seeking to reestablish its relevance, reconnect with its grassroots, and calm internal discontent.

The conference is expected to attract many party dignitaries, including past and present Members of Parliament, regional executives, youth organizers, and constituency delegates.

Former Presidents John Agyekum Kufuor and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, both currently outside the country, are scheduled to join the proceedings virtually and deliver messages to delegates.

Focus on Values, Constitution, and Direction

According to the party’s Communications Director, Richard Ahiagbah, the theme reflects the urgent need for the NPP to realign with its founding principles—the rule of law, limited government, private enterprise, and cultural preservation.

“This conference is a turning point,” Ahiagbah stated during a media briefing.

“We are reconnecting with our ideological roots, and we are making a bold statement that values matter. That’s what built this party—and that’s what will secure its future.”

The conference agenda includes proposed constitutional amendments, particularly a controversial plan to elect the party’s 2028 presidential candidate by January 2026—a break from the NPP’s traditional electoral calendar, which starts with the election of grassroots and national executives.

Legal Challenge Withdrawn

The road to this conference has not been smooth.

Just a day before its opening, two NPP members—Hamsudeen Iddrisu and Kwadwo Boateng—filed a lawsuit to halt the conference, arguing that the party had by-passed constitutionally mandated procedures.

The plaintiffs alleged that the party’s leadership failed to follow the proper sequence of internal elections, violating Article 10 of the NPP constitution.

However, the suit was dramatically withdrawn hours later, after one of the plaintiffs, Iddrisu, denied authorizing any legal action and publicly distanced himself from the filing.

Though the withdrawal cleared the way for the conference to proceed, the episode exposed deeper internal divisions and dissatisfaction with how the party is currently being managed.

Grassroots Discontent and Leadership Pushback

Several prominent NPP figures have voiced concerns about what they see as an elite-driven agenda being forced on the party.

Critics, including former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko, MP Patrick Boamah, and former presidential aspirant Kennedy Agyapong, have warned that ignoring grassroots structures will weaken the party’s democratic foundations.

At a June 21 gathering, Agyapong stated bluntly, “If we don’t fix grassroots issues, even Jesus Christ won’t win us the 2028 elections.”

Others believe that the proposed early flagbearer election could unfairly tilt the balance of power and eliminate meaningful participation from party structures across the regions.

Kufuor’s Absence

The absence of former President John Agyekum Kufuor, who reportedly requested a postponement of the event due to travel programme, has also been interpreted by some insiders as symbolic of a growing rift between the party’s founding elders and the current leadership.

Though his virtual address is expected to calm tensions, it remains to be seen whether it will be enough to mend strained loyalties.

Party Defends Its Constitutional Mandate

In response to the criticism, NPP legal and constitutional spokespersons have pointed to Article 10(2)(8) of the party’s constitution, which allows for Extraordinary National Annual Delegates Conferences to be convened at any time, with full powers to amend the constitution.

Beyond internal debates, the conference is also a forum to assess the party’s national policy outlook. Richard Ahiagbah criticized the current John Mahama administration for abandoning the NPP’s flagship One District, One Factory (1D1F) initiative, which he said created over 160,000 jobs.

He dismissed Mahama’s 24-hour economy as “ill-defined,” arguing that it lacks the structured industrialization model needed to transform Ghana’s economy.

The party also used the platform to reinforce its conservative stance on Ghanaian culture, strongly opposing the legalization of LGBTQ+ activities. “We stand with the Ghanaian people and our values,” Ahiagbah declared, accusing the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of ambiguity and hypocrisy on the issue.

Police Presence and Traffic Advisory

Due to the scale of the event, police presence has been heightened across Adenta, Madina, Legon, and the Accra Mall enclave to manage traffic and ensure security.

Commuters are advised to use alternate routes, as the influx of delegates and observers is expected to strain vehicular movement in the capital.

This year’s NPP National Delegates Conference arrives at a critical juncture for the party.

Amid internal wrangling, ideological soul-searching, and legal distractions, the party now faces the task of presenting a united front to Ghanaians ahead of the next electoral cycle.