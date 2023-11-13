2 hours ago

Popular Ghanaian actor and political activist, Kwaku Manu, has expressed his disappointment with the outcome of the NPP presidential primaries.

He believes that the NPP made a mistake by not electing MP for Assin Central and presidential aspirant, Kennedy Agyapong, as their flagbearer in the just-ended primaries.

Speaking on a live studio broadcast, Kwaku Manu claimed that Kennedy Agyapong's message resonated well with the youth and that his promise to create more jobs was exactly what the country needed.

“I can tell you very boldly, that the message Kennedy Agyapong had, resonated well with the youth.

“The delegates failed us by not voting for Ken. His message was that he would create a lot of jobs. He had done it before and was going to do it more when he became president. That is what I think the country needs,” he argued.

He criticized the NPP's campaign promise of "Free SHS," arguing that it is outdated and not enough to secure their victory in the 2024 elections.

Kwaku Manu suggested that Kennedy Agyapong be considered as a running mate to the current Vice President to help boost their chances in the next elections.

He argued that the NPP needs a stronger message and a better plan to break the eight-year cycle of political power in Ghana.

“How does the NPP plan to break the 8? Will free SHS be the flagship promise? That will not help because that has already been done and it did not even help much in the last election as Akuffo Addo barely beat Mahama in that last election.

“Maybe the current vice president should consider having Ken as running mate as it will be beneficial to his presidential aspirations,” he said.

Background

The NPP presidential primaries took place on November 4 and was hotly contested between Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong and Owusu Afriyie Akoto.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia emerged victorious in and was formally announced as flagbearer of the party ahead of the 2024 polls.

According to the official results, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia won with 118,210 votes, representing 61.47% of the total votes cast.

His closest contender, Kennedy Agyapong, secured the second position with 71,996 votes, which accounted for 35.52% of the total valid votes.

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto garnered 1,459 votes, while the fourth contender got 781 votes.

In his appreciation remarks, Dr. Bawumia promised to listen to Ghanaians and come to their aid when the need arises.

check the video out below