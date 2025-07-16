4 hours ago

The Eastern Regional branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has debunked widespread social media rumours suggesting that Mrs. Mavis Kumi, widow of the late Akwatia Member of Parliament, Ernest Kumi, is preparing to contest the now-vacant seat.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Tuesday, July 15, and signed by Eastern Regional Chairman Jeff Konadu Addo, the Party described the claims and accompanying campaign flyers as “false, misleading, and deserving of the utmost contempt.”

The NPP confirmed that it has maintained close communication with Mrs. Kumi and her family since the MP’s passing, and she has clearly expressed no interest in entering the political arena.

“She has unequivocally communicated that she has no interest in contesting the seat or participating in active politics at this time. Her current focus is to mourn her husband with dignity and in peace,” the Party stressed.

The leadership cautioned Party members and the general public against sharing or promoting the unauthorised flyers, urging all to respect the family’s grief and avoid political opportunism during this sensitive period.

“Misinformation of this nature only adds pain to an already grieving family… such conduct must be strongly discouraged,” the statement noted.

Ernest Kumi was described as a loyal and dedicated patriot whose service to both the NPP and the people of Akwatia should be honoured with dignity and truth, not speculation.

The Eastern Regional NPP called on all members to uphold the Party’s values of unity, integrity, and decorum, while encouraging the public to continue offering prayers and support to the bereaved family rather than fueling false political narratives.