4 hours ago

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has urged the public and its members to disregard recent remarks by two of its regional chairmen, stressing that their statements do not represent the official position of the party.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the party’s national leadership singled out Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako (popularly known as Chairman Wontumi) and Bono Regional Chairman Kwame Baffoe (Abronye DC), cautioning that their pronouncements risked undermining internal processes.

The statement emphasised that “no individual, irrespective of rank or position, has a monopoly or unilateral control over the compilation of polling station albums” and urged members to treat such claims “with the utmost contempt they deserve.”

False allegations rejected

The NPP also dismissed suggestions attributed to Chairman Wontumi that the decision to fix its presidential primaries for 31 January 2026 was meant to advantage a particular aspirant.

According to the party, the date was carefully deliberated by the National Council and approved in the party’s “supreme and strategic interest.”

It explained that the early congress date is designed to give the NPP “sufficient time and strategic advantage to reorganise, reposition, and recapture power in 2028.”

The statement further assured members that the National Secretariat will issue clear guidelines, protocols, and procedures to safeguard the integrity of the process.

Signed by General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong, the release reaffirmed the NPP’s commitment to “transparency, fairness, and internal democracy” in all activities.

The race for 2028

The NPP is preparing to elect a flagbearer to lead its 2028 campaign. Five aspirants are in the running: