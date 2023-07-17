45 minutes ago

The governing New Patriotic Party NPP has denounced the practice of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (LGBTQ+) in Ghana.

According to the National Chairman of the NPP Stephen Ayensu Ntim, the party believes in the religious and cultural values that frown against the practice and will not go to the contrary to such beliefs.

Mr. Ntim communicated the NPP’s stance on this controversial issue at the one-year thanksgiving service for the National Executives at Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC) – Atomic in Accra on Sunday, July 16, 2023.

The incumbent party has been under pressure to declare their stand on issues regarding same-sex marriage after they were accused by some members of the opposition National Democratic Congress NDC of hatching a plan to stop the anti-LGBTQ+ bill in parliament.

The National Chairman of the NPP during the service, missed no opportunity to vehemently speak against those pushing to legalize LGBTQ+ in Ghana.

“The New Patriotic Party which I represent as national chairman, wishes to articulate explicitly in no uncertain terms that we have a position on the topic of LGBTQ+ that is making rounds not just in Ghana but across the globe, and our position is simple, we as a unit frown on the practice of LGBTQ+”

“Most of you here agree with me that, Ghana as a country collectively abhors LGBTQ practice, why would I, my general secretary, and all the Men here stoop so low and opt for LGBTQ+? “He asked.

“I want to state emphatically without any fear, that the NPP that I chair will never support the acts of LGBTQ,” he told the congregation.

Mr. Stephen Ntim emphasized that accepting LGBTQ+ in Ghana was not only abominable but a threat to human race, adding that humanity will cease to exist if same-sex marriage is legalized.

The Thanksgiving service was held at the Pentecost International Worship Center at Atomic in Accra on Sunday, July 16, 2023, and it was to thank God for seeing them through in the past year after assuming office as national executives.