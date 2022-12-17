1 hour ago

The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has accused the Electoral Commission of collaborating with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to orchestrate the defeat of the NDC in the 2020 elections.

Speaking at the 2022 National Executives congress of the party at the Ohene Djan Sports Stadium in Accra, Mr. Nketiah said “the party was robust and put in measures that reduced to the barest minimum, the tensions that often characterize presidential primaries, especially with huge numbers of aspirants and their supporters, yet still recorded a defeat because of a partisan EC.”

“In the 2020 elections, the NDC experienced the most bizarre elections and a very partisan Electoral Commission and a judiciary that threw common sense, facts and logic, and caution to the wind and consequently denied the people of Ghana the opportunity to hold the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission to account for her stewardship as the sole returning officer of the presidential elections.

“Our defeat was deliberately orchestrated by the Electoral Commission and in connivance with the New Patriotic Party (NPP). Our Party went to the Supreme Court to challenge the presidential results, and we lost the case in the judicial court but won in the court of public opinion.”

He added that in order to have the EC do the right thing and assume a neutral position, it has decided to boycott IPAC meetings organized by the EC.

“The NDC, dissatisfied with the activities of the Electoral Commission decided to boycott Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meetings which have been reduced to mere rubber-stamping of decisions that have been taken already by the Electoral Commission.

“The party subsequently proposed electoral reforms to the Electoral Commission upon which adoptions will form the basis of our return to IPAC meetings. Unfortunately, the Electoral Commissioner treated the proposals adamantly.”

Asiedu Nketiah is currently in the chairmanship race with Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the incumbent chairman of the NDC and two others.

