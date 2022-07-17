50 minutes ago

Stephen Ayensu Ntim has finally been crowned the New Patriotic Party (NPP) national chairman after contesting the position five times.

Ntim received 4,014 (72.76%) as against his main contender Stephen Asamoah Boateng who garnered 1, 010 (18.31%).

Sammy Crabbe received 32 (0.58) votes, George Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah had 294 (5.33%) …votes. Gifty Asantewa Ayeh, aka Daavi Ama had 44 (0.80%) votes Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi had 101 (1.83%) votes and Akwasi Osei-Adjei also had 20 (0.36%) votes.

On the general secretary position, Justine Kodua Frimpong garnered 2, 837 votes to beat the incumbent candidate John Boadu who had 2, 524 votes.

Also Iddrisu Musah had 104 votes, Ramseyer Agyemang-Prempeh had eight votes and Frederick Opare-Ansah had 50.

Interestingly, Charles Bissue who pulled out of the general secretary race also secured 12 votes.

In his acceptance speech, the new national chairman of the NPP said, “the new national executive will work assiduously for the party to win Election 2024 in conjunction with our Members of Parliament and our members in the Diaspora. I’m grateful to my supporters and the party for giving me a memorable 64th birthday present.”

Ntim added, “Finally, it’s been 20 long years of wandering in the wilderness before clinching this position as national chairman of the New Patriotic Party and I assure you that I’m going to cherish the chairmanship position. I will value the chairmanship position and I will make sure that it will be a unique position that will remain enviable for anybody to aspire…”

Prior to the elections, some party stalwarts called on delegates to elect leaders who could help the NPP “break the eight”.

“Holistic duty”

Earlier, President

Nana Akufo-Addo

called on delegates to elect executives who can help the New Patriotic Party (

NPP

) remain in power after the 2024 general election.

Addressing the party at its annual national delegates’ conference in Accra Akufo-Addo said unity is key in breaking the eight, therefore the new executives should be able to hold the party together in the lead-up to the next election.

“It’s our historic duty to maintain the NPP in office under a new candidate and under a new leader,” Akufo-Addo told the delegates gathered at the Accra Sports Stadium.

“An important step towards that victory is the work we’re going to do today,” the president said ahead of the elections. “Let’s make sure that we elect men and women who can hold us together and enable us to work together to be able to surmount our mantra breaking the eight.”

He added: “We shall break the eight in 2024.”

Former President John Kufuor also advised delegates to choose competent leaders to lead the party to win the 2024 elections.

Kufuor also called on delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to elect national executives who can lead the party to regain the confidence of Ghanaians.

“Even as we meet to pick new crop of leaders to lead us forward… I want to appeal to all of us that let us from now select national executives committee of the party not on great talks but on careful examination,” Kufuor told the delegates.

“To find out the sort of leadership that will enable us regain the confidence of the people of Ghana and let us show true respect to the idea, the vision that true sovereignty is from the people,” he said.

“When we do that then our definition of democracy will conform with the idea, eloquently expressed as government of, for and by the people, when we do that, I tell you most of them will rally with us and follow the party in terms of governance.”

Credit: Asaase Radio