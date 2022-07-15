4 hours ago

The central regional women’s wing of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has thrown its weight behind the incumbent national women’s organizer, Madam Kate Gyamfua.

The Regional Women’s Organizer, Madam Charlotte Adwoa Antwi who spoke on behalf of the women, described Madam Kate Gyamfua as someone who has served them diligently all the years and kept her promise to them.

She praised Madam Kate Gyamfua for being a supportive anchor to all the women organizers in the region, noting that they aim to let the party, especially the women know that Madam Kate is the one to help the party retain power.

“Madam Kate has served us diligently and always keeps to her promise and has also been of help to most women.”

Some of the women’s wings also appealed to delegates to vote for Kate Gyamfua if they wish to break the 8.

“We are appealing to all women to vote for Madam Kate Gyamfua to break the eight because she was and can be a good women’s organizer.”