4 hours ago

A campaign team member of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Miracles Dennis Aboagye, says the position of the Vice President on the ballot paper does not matter.

What matters is delegates’ ability to recognize his picture at any time to vote for him to emerge victorious, he said.

His comments follow the picking of the 10th position by Dr Bawumia on the ballot paper for the New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s August 26th special delegates conference in Accra.

Responding to whether the position picked was a cause for concern or not in an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Mr Aboagye said, “For the Vice President, it is just part of the processes or stages. I doubt if there is anybody in this country who will miss the picture of the Vice President at any time. He is not too concerned about which position he finds himself on the ballot paper.”

“That notwithstanding, voter registration is crucial. We will embark on voter registration accordingly for the delegates to ensure that if there is even a 10% chance that some delegates will miss the Vice President’s image, they will be well-educated.”

Similarly, Kwadwo Poku, one of the 10 flagbearer hopefuls of the NPP, said that one’s position on the ballot paper does not really matter. However, having picked the number four means that whenever people urge delegates to ‘vote for’ a candidate, they will be referring to him.

“I didn’t go into this with a number in mind. But four means that from today onwards, nobody will say ‘vote for’. So I have now kidnapped that word. So between now and the super delegates conference, nobody will use ‘for’ because my supporters will now use ‘for for four’, which everyone says, and they will be talking about Kwadwo Poku,” he added.

Nana Ohene-Ntow, a spokesperson for Alan Kyerematen, who picked number two on the ballot paper, also said that the number does not really matter. However, he urged delegates to vote for the number two slot on the ballot.

He said Mr Kyerematen’s campaign was going well, adding that “nobody will say that this is an easy campaign. But I think that this is one of the fiercest campaigns that is ever going to happen in the NPP. 2007, yes, but I think that this has a different set of dynamics.”

Source: citifmonline