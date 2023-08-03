7 hours ago

A key spokesperson of the Dr Mahamudu Bawumia campaign team, Nana Akomea, has said that the Vice President is the best person to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) into the 2024 general elections.

He insisted that Dr Bawumia is the best person to break the eight-year cycle of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) winning the presidency, and is also the only person who could reach across the strongholds of both parties.

Nana Akomea said this in an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Wednesday.

“The NDC has their traditional strongholds in the Volta Region, the Northern Region, and the Zongo settlements. With Dr Bawumia, we believe that the NDC in the Northern Region and the Zongos will be threatened,” he said.

“He is the best person to reach across the NPP strongholds and the NDC strongholds. He is the best person among all the aspirants,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Nana Akomea said that delegates’ responses to Dr Bawumia’s message of being the best person to break the eight have been “extraordinary.”

“Delegates’ responses everywhere have been extraordinary, particularly in Ashanti. I was particularly shocked by the reaction of the delegates because seven of the gentlemen in the contest are from Ashanti, so I wasn’t expecting that kind of reaction Dr Bawumia got in the Ashanti region,” he added.

Source: citifmonline