2 hours ago

The Vice President and flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is expected to submit his nomination forms today, June 16, 2023.

Top officials of the party including former Vice Chairman of the NPP, Fred Oware and former National Organiser, Sammy Awuku picked up the forms on behalf of Dr. Bawumia last month.

One of his contenders, Alan Kyerematen, submitted his forms on Monday.

On his Facebook page, Dr Bawumia wrote: ”Dear Friends, God willing… Friday, 16 June, I shall file my nomination forms and contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP: Development in Freedom) Presidential Primary. It is possible.”

Over the last couple of months, Dr Bawumia has undertaken extensive consultation on his ambition to contest the party’s flagbearership.

Vice President Bawumia met members of the Majority Caucus in Parliament, Council of Elders of the Party and some traditional and religious leaders to announce his intentions to lead the NPP after the tenure of President Akufo-Addo in 2025.

The leadership of the NPP on May 26, 2023, opened nominations for its Presidential Primaries and will close it on June 24, 2023.

So far, 10 presidential aspirants have picked up nomination forms to contest the NPP’s flagbearer slot.

They include Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, the immediate past Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, the immediate past Minister of Food and Agriculture, Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Joe Ghartey, the Member of Parliament for Essikadu-Ketan and former Minister of Railway Development and Kwabena Adjei Agyapong, a former General-Secretary of the Party.

The leadership of the NPP intends to organise a Special Delegates Congress on August 26, 2023, to select five of the presidential aspirants.

The top five aspirants will then go head-to-head on December 4, 2023, to stake claim to the flagbearer slot, and subsequently lead the party in the 2024 general elections.

Source: citifmonline