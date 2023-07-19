3 hours ago

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has stressed the importance of a clean and respectful campaign as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearership race intensifies.

Dr Bawumia said immediately after the contest is concluded, the party will have to come together as a cohesive force to ensure the National Democratic Congress (NDC) does not return to power.

For this reason, he insisted that the internal election ought not to be acrimonious.

Addressing party supporters in the Ashanti Region, Dr Bawumia said he has asked his supporters and spokespersons not to respond to aspirants who attack him.

Dr Bawumia stressed that as a family, it is crucial for all factions to recognise that a united front was necessary to confront the “main enemy,” which is the NDC.

“I have instructed all my supporters and spokespersons that we must conduct a clean campaign, avoiding any form of insults.”

“We are one family, and we must remain united. Once the contest concludes, we will come together as a cohesive force to ensure the NDC does not return to power.”

The NPP will elect its flagbearer for the 2024 elections on November 4.

So far, all 10 flagbearer hopefuls have been cleared to contest in the upcoming elections.

Source: citifmonline