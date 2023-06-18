18 hours ago

Former NEPAD Minister Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku’s attempt to file his nominations forms to contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential Primaries took a jolt on Monday, June 19 as he was turned away from the party’s headquarters.

Dr Apraku was supposed to be the first flagbearer aspirant to file his forms on Monday.

However, after meeting the party’s Elections Committee, Dr Apraku was asked to come another day as his forms were not complete.

He has been rescheduled to return before the deadline on Saturday, June 24.

Dr Apraku has touted himself as the next to lead the NPP after John Agyekum Kufuor and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

In an interview on TV3‘s The Keypoints in February, the former Offinso North Member of Parliament said: “I feel there is time for everything and I sincerely believe this is the time.”

As regards the current race, former Trade Minister Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia have so far submitted the forms they picked at GH¢50,000 each.