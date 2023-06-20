1 hour ago

A flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, has finally returned his completed nomination forms after being asked by the party’s elections committee to update his forms.

Dr Apraku, after visiting the party’s headquarters on Monday, June 19, 2023, to submit his forms, was instructed to complete his documents and re-submit same to the elections committee of the party.

Scrutiny by the elections committee earlier revealed that the forms have not been filled completely.

However, members of the team revealed that certain documents such as his CV, and personal contributions to the party were not included in the nomination document submitted.