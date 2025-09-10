4 hours ago

Former Adansi Asokwa MP, Kobina Tahir (K.T.) Hammond, has cautioned that the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) forthcoming flagbearer contest should not become a battle of wealth, stressing that true leadership must be built on ideas, values, and vision rather than financial might.

Speaking in Adansi Asokwa on Wednesday during Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign tour, Hammond reminded party faithful that the NPP’s foundation lies in sacrifice and selfless service, not in flaunting riches.

“Since 1992, the party has had wealthy men and women who supported us quietly without demanding leadership positions. Leadership in the NPP has always been a contest of ideas and vision, not money. Let us return to those values,” he said.

He praised Dr. Bawumia’s strategy of directly engaging constituency and polling station executives, describing him as the aspirant who best embodies the party’s traditions and values.

“Bawumia has the ideas and the vision to lead us into victory in 2028. Let’s rally behind him,” Hammond declared.

So far, five aspirants have filed to contest the January 31, 2026 primaries: Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, and Kwabena Agyepong.