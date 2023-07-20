3 hours ago

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Takoradi Constituency, Kobby Okyere Darko-Mensah, has emphasised that under no circumstances will the delegates of his constituency, elect another aspirant to lead the NPP when the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is in the race.

Delivering a speech during a visit of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to the Takoradi Constituency, Kobby Okyere Darko-Mensah minced no words as he sent a clearer message that the delegates would not settle for less.

According to him, Dr Bawumia has been faithful to him and his delegates.

“Those of us on the ground and working with the grassroots know that Dr Bawumia is the one who has cared about us all these years. We will not exchange him for anyone,” he stated.

He also indicated that several other factors have accounted for their choice of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the party’s candidate for the 2024 elections.

Mr Kobby Mensah also mentioned the fact that Dr. Bawumia is someone one can easily reason with, and that is a factor that endears the Vice President to many of the party’s members.

“Dr. Bawumia is someone we can reason with, Dr. Bawumia is humble so I am urging you, he knows the power of power, the power of using power to raise people up, the power of power to make sure that Ghana would be better.”

The Vice President began his campaign tour in the Western Region on Sunday, July 23, 2023, where he met delegates of Takoradi and Effia constituencies.

Source: citifmonline