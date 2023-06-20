3 hours ago

Dr Gideon Boako, aide to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has dismissed an assertion made by former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu about the upcoming flagbearer race.

Mr Naabu, who is now a paramount chief of Namog Traditional area in the Northern region over the weekend said that a rejection of Dr Bawumia in the race will reinforce the perception that northerners in the party are only suitable for playing second fiddle.

He emphasised that if the NPP doesn’t vote for the Vice President, it will mean they hate northerners.

But speaking on Accra-based Okay FM, Dr Boako indicated all the NPP and Ghana need is the best person to lead and move the economy forward.

The tribe of the candidate, therefore, does not matter as his capabilities.

“Personally, I don’t agree with him on that. It doesn’t matter where the person is coming from. It is a political party and at the end of the day we want the best so if the party agrees that this person should lead us, where the person is coming from is immaterial,” he said.