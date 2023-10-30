3 hours ago

A survey conducted by two renowned research outfits – the Centre for Sustainable African Development Initiatives (C-SADI), UK and The Outcomes International, Ghana -on the possible outcome of the flagbearership race of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has revealed that maverick tough-talking Member of Parliament (MP) Kennedy Agyapong will lose by a large margin to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who has maintained his commanding lead even after the Super Delegates Conference which whittled down the number of aspirants to four.

Kennedy Agyapong is projected to win a mere 10.4% of the votes despite his intensified, vociferous and vigorous campaigns across the length and breadth of the country.

“H.E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has the highest level of support among the delegates, with about 80.8% followed by Hon. Kennedy Agyapong (10.4%), Hon. Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto (1.1%), and Hon. Francis Addai-Nimoh (0.4%). 7.3% of the delegates are still undecided,” the report said.

Kennedy Agyapong caused a major upset during the Super Delegates Conference of the party when he came second behind Dr Bawumia with 132 votes representing 14.30% of the votes. Alan Kyeremanten had been tipped to come second.

Now though, the poll has said that Dr Bawumia is favorite to win chiefly because of his vision for both party and country, his competence and his ability to win the presidential election of 2024.

“The main bases for assessing candidates by delegates are the vision of the candidate for the party, the vision of the candidate for the country, and the competence of the candidate.

Delegates of the party believe the party stands a good chance of breaking the 8 if the performance of the government is improved and the party stay united after the primaries,” the report explained.

On November 4, 2023, more than 200 thousand delegates of the NPP will elect a presidential candidate ( flagbearer) of the party for the 2024 General Elections. All polls have so far tipped Dr Bawumia to win effortlessly.