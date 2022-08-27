8 hours ago

Mr .Odeneho Kwaku Appiah,the immediate past Kwabre South constituency Chairman has advocated that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) holds an early congress to elect a Flagbearer for the 2024 general elections.

This according to him, would go along way to help the party address swiftly all challenges that would emerge from the contest.

He has therefore appealed to the Newly elected National Executives to petition the NEC to consider early congress instead of one year to the elections when the Party is in government as stipulated in the Party’s constitution.

Chairman COKA as he is affectionately called in the political space made the call during an exclusive interview with Nhyira 104.5 FM, a local based radio station in Kumasi on Friday, 26rh August, 2022.

COKA who doubles as the former Chairman of Association of NPP constituency chairmen predicted that NPP will break the 8.

“I’m telling you that whatever it takes to break the 8 is being work on”.

According to him, they(NPP) have started working on all identified challenges so far

He told the host of the show that “by.the next two years you see me here we will be talking about our third term victory.We’re doing everything to avoid apathy that affected us(NPP) in 2008”,he stressed.

Touching on the current economic Crisis, COKA appealed to Ghanians to exercise restraint with the Government.

He assured Ghanians that Nana Addo led administration is working assiduously to take the nation into the promised land.

“We shall definitely get to the promise land before 2024. Let’s all bear with the Government and contribute our quota towards the economic recovery agenda,” he pleaded.

On the cedi depreciation, Chairman COKA again called on all Ghanaians especially traders to stop trading in dollars locally to reduce the pressure on the cedi.

He said “we all have a role to play as far as the cedi depreciation is concerned. Our Businessmen and women need to stop trading or buying dollars in their transaction in order to reduce pressure on the local currency.