1 hour ago

NPP 2024 Flagbearership hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyepong has launched a scathing tribal rants against the northern part of the country as he intensifies his campaign.

In a meeting with delegates from Western and Central Regions, which has been captured on tape, the Member of Parliament for Assin North chose the tribal route and delivered a stunning attack on the North for occupying key positions.

"Chooboi! Listen to me attentively. They say you should vote for whom? We are in Western Region, the Vice President is from the North, the Defence Minister is from the North, Interior Minister from the North, the Sports Minister from the North, Tourism Minister from the North, Women Ministry from the North. Why? Are they the only voters in the country?," Kennedy Agyepong said.

He urged his audience not to vote for anyone from the north, insisting that the NPP party is not only for northerners, and that "We are humans and not animals."

"Because they are satisfied they want you to go and vote for somebody. If they go tribal we will also go tribal. The party is not only for them. Every day they use Central and Western Regions and after that dump us. Is that not nonsense?. We are humans and not animals,” Kennedy Agyepong said.

Many have interpreted Kennedy Agyepong's tribal tantrums as a direct attack on Vice President Bawumia, and an insult to senior northern appointees of government.