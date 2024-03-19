3 hours ago

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Hon. Simon Osei Mensah, says the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has embarked on record-breaking infrastructure projects in the judicial sector in the Ashanti region.

The Minister disclosed that the government has constructed an unprecedented 32 new courthouses and 83 housing units for judges in the region since 2017.

He noted that 22 out of the total 32 courthouses that were started from scratch have been commissioned and operational.

Also,he stated that 43 residential projects for judges and magistrates have also been completed and handed over to the judges.

He noted that the provision of residential housing units for judges in the various districts in the region has helped curb the problem of judges and magistrates traveling long hours to sit on cases.

The regional minister revealed this during a press conference, which was to inform the public about the government's unprecedented work since 2017.

The press conference was graced by the KMA Mayor, Hon. Sam Pyne,all metropolitan, municipal, and district chief executives,heads of trading groups, heads of security in the region, and other stakeholders.

Story filed by Barbara Koranteng.