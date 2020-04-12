36 minutes ago

Mr Isaac Odoom, District Chief Executive for Asikuma Odoben Brakwa, has said the fulfillment of the promises of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Government has greatly affected the fortunes of his district.

For the past three years, he said, the NPP Government under the able leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, all promises made have been attended to.

Mr Odoom said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Breman Brakwa in the Central Region.

He urged the electorates to vote massively in the impending general elections, to help government to continue providing social amenities to enhance the living conditions of all Ghanaians.

He said the district now has additional 37 learning institutions to the 15 existed ones listed on the School Feeding Programme, bringing the total schools on the programme to 52 beneficiary schools.

The DCE said the district has also benefited from the government’s “Free Senior High School Programme” and the “Nation’s Builders Corp”, which has drastically curbed graduate unemployment in the district.

The Chief Executive urged students and pupils in the district to attend to the expectations of their studies and take advantage of the free SHS policy by the government.