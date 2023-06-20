3 hours ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has assured its unwavering support for James Gyakye Quayson in his ongoing criminal trial and the upcoming Assin North by-election.

The NDC insists that Mr. Quayson is innocent and has broken no law, and that he is a victim of injustice perpetrated against him by the government.

Speaking to Citi News, Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Mustapha Gbande, said that members of the party will be in court in large numbers to show their solidarity with Mr. Quayson.

Mr. Gbande said that while it is widely believed that the government is trying to influence the court in the criminal case against Mr. Quayson, the NDC and the people of Assin North are solidly behind him.

“People believe that government machinery is trying to influence the court to do injustice to Gyakye Quayson, but we don’t believe that he has done any criminality, or he has committed any crime. His lovers are going to be campaigning in his absence and then also see him through the court case. So you cannot pretend to feel what he is feeling, he is not in it alone, he is in it with the party and the party is solidly behind him and Ghanaians are solidly behind him and the people of Assin North are solidly behind him.”

The NDC’s parliamentary candidate for Assin North is expected in court on June 20 to face charges of deceiving a public official and perjury.

His lawyers had attempted to have the trial postponed until after the by-election, but this was unsuccessful.

His lawyers also requested that the proceedings be stayed as the accused is a candidate in the by-election scheduled for June 27, but this was denied.

The court has instead set June 20 for the state to continue with the testimony of its witnesses.

Meanwhile, Mr. Quayson’s counsel has applied to the High Court to review its order that he must appear in court every day for the hearing of his trial.

Source: citifmonline