2 hours ago

The General Secretary of the United Party (UP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa, has dismissed any possibility of returning to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), declaring that the party has strayed from its core principles and moral foundation.

Mr. Asamoa, a former NPP Communications Director, had his membership revoked along with three others after endorsing a presidential aspirant other than Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the party’s elected flagbearer.

Speaking on JoyNews’ The Pulse on Thursday, October 16, he said the NPP has become “arrogant” and disconnected from its founding values of integrity, service, and humaneness.

“Everything they performed was overshadowed by the lack of humaneness. For me, that is the biggest problem that party has. It got too arrogant,” he said.

When asked if he would consider returning to the NPP, Mr. Asamoa replied: “I don’t intend to go back to the NPP. They don’t have values. First of all, let’s examine the NPP — which NPP are we talking about now?”

He argued that the party’s leadership and internal culture no longer reflect its founding ideals. Citing the ideological mix of current leadership, he claimed the NPP’s conservative tradition has been diluted over time.

“As far as I recollect, the roots of the NPP came from the CPP tradition for about eight years. The party was later managed by a chairman who had CPP roots but became NPP. The presidential candidate that took over has NDC antecedents, and his wife is from a PNC family with NDC connections,” he explained.

According to him, these shifts have eroded the party’s identity and weakened its traditional values of integrity, sacrifice, and service.

His comments come as Alan Kyerematen’s rebranded United Party (UP) rejects suggestions of granting amnesty to former NPP members who defected.