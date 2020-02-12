1 hour ago

The Founder of policy think tank, Imani Africa, Mr Franklin Cudjoe, has indicated that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has done more on the economy than it has highlighted.

Speaking on Joy News Tuesday evening [February 11, 2020], Mr Cudjoe said the NPP was understating its achievements after Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia rendered an account of NPP manifesto promises delivered and delivering.

Mr Cudjoe appeared on the television programme as part of the analysis of the 78 per cent manifesto promises fulfilled as put out by Vice President Dr Bawumia in Kumasi on Tuesday.

Mr Cudjoe observed that there were significant commonalities between the Imanifesto work his outfit did in tracking government performance and what government did.

According to Mr Cudjoe, the government has done more than what Dr Bawumia presented on Tuesday and encouraged the government to revisit the Imanifesto, which according to him shows more achievements. "If you look at the area of the economy for instance, we at IMANI believe government has done fantastically well and that ought to be highlighted ", he said.

"I think they [NPP] have done far better in infrastructure than they think they have" Mr Cudjoe noted.

The Townhall meetings create avenues for government officials to discuss with participants government policies by using a combination of graphs, tables and text to provide evidence to buttress claims that the Akufo-Addo administration had largely delivered on most of its promises.

Source: peacefmonline