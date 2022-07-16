1 hour ago

The Western Regional Minister Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah thinks that the ruling New Patriotic Party needs to be given another chance to lead the country because of the many good things they have done.

He said the Nana Addo-led administration has led to the development of many sectors of the country's economy in all the regions.

For him, Western Region in particularly has benefitted immensely from the NPP government, saying that many roads are being constructed in the region.

Mr Darko-Mensah said this in an interview at the Accra Sports Stadium where the party is electing its national executives today [Saturday, July 16, 2022].

For him, the Free SHS initiative, for instance, has led to an increase in enrollment in the region, adding that the government was still initiating programmes to better the lives of Ghanaians.

He said the leaders that the party will elect today will help it to retain power in the 2024 general elections, in what they term as 'breaking the 8.'

NPP National Delegates Conference: All the facts you need to know

Here is a breakdown of all the facts you need at your fingertips as the New Patriotic Party holds its national delegates conference to elect national executive officers at the Accra Sports Stadium.

No. of aspirants - 47 aspirants

No. of delegates - 6,730

No. of polling centres -20

Chairperson contestants

Stephen Ayesu Ntim

George Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah

Stephen Asamoah Boateng

Gifty Asantewa Ayeh, aka Daavi Ama

Sammy Crabbe

Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi

Akwasi Osei-Adjei

General Secretary contestants

John Boadu

Justin Kodua Frimpong

Iddrisu Musah

Ramseyer Agyemang-Prempeh

Frederick Opare-Ansah

Vice Chairperson contestants

Rita Talata Asobayire

Michael Omari Wadie

Nuworsu Ken-Wood

Ismail Yahuza

McJewells Annan

Danquah Smith Buttey

Edmond Oppong-Peprah

Kiston Akomeng

Dereck Kwaku Nkansah

Alhaji Masawudu Osman

National Organiser contestants

Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover

Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B)

Bright Essilfie Kumi

Seth Adu-Adjei

Eric Amoako Twum

Nana Owusu Fordjour

National Youth Organiser contestants

Abanga Fusani Yakubu

Salam Mohammed Mustapha

Prince Kamal Gumah

Michael Osei Boateng

National Nasara Co-ordinator contestants

Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa

Haruna Maiga

Abdul-Muazu Kunata

Awal Mohammed

Sulemana Alhassan Atakpo

Haruna Ishmael

Women's Organiser contestants

Kate Gyamfua

Ellen Ama Daaku

Hajia Sawudata

National Treasurer contestants

Mary Posch-Oduro

Dr Charles Dwamena

Dr Yusif Tedam

Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah