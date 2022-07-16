The Western Regional Minister Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah thinks that the ruling New Patriotic Party needs to be given another chance to lead the country because of the many good things they have done.
He said the Nana Addo-led administration has led to the development of many sectors of the country's economy in all the regions.
For him, Western Region in particularly has benefitted immensely from the NPP government, saying that many roads are being constructed in the region.
Mr Darko-Mensah said this in an interview at the Accra Sports Stadium where the party is electing its national executives today [Saturday, July 16, 2022].
For him, the Free SHS initiative, for instance, has led to an increase in enrollment in the region, adding that the government was still initiating programmes to better the lives of Ghanaians.
He said the leaders that the party will elect today will help it to retain power in the 2024 general elections, in what they term as 'breaking the 8.'
NPP National Delegates Conference: All the facts you need to know
Here is a breakdown of all the facts you need at your fingertips as the New Patriotic Party holds its national delegates conference to elect national executive officers at the Accra Sports Stadium.
No. of aspirants - 47 aspirants
No. of delegates - 6,730
No. of polling centres -20
Chairperson contestants
Stephen Ayesu Ntim
George Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah
Stephen Asamoah Boateng
Gifty Asantewa Ayeh, aka Daavi Ama
Sammy Crabbe
Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi
Akwasi Osei-Adjei
General Secretary contestants
John Boadu
Justin Kodua Frimpong
Iddrisu Musah
Ramseyer Agyemang-Prempeh
Frederick Opare-Ansah
Vice Chairperson contestants
Rita Talata Asobayire
Michael Omari Wadie
Nuworsu Ken-Wood
Ismail Yahuza
McJewells Annan
Danquah Smith Buttey
Edmond Oppong-Peprah
Kiston Akomeng
Dereck Kwaku Nkansah
Alhaji Masawudu Osman
National Organiser contestants
Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover
Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B)
Bright Essilfie Kumi
Seth Adu-Adjei
Eric Amoako Twum
Nana Owusu Fordjour
National Youth Organiser contestants
Abanga Fusani Yakubu
Salam Mohammed Mustapha
Prince Kamal Gumah
Michael Osei Boateng
National Nasara Co-ordinator contestants
Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa
Haruna Maiga
Abdul-Muazu Kunata
Awal Mohammed
Sulemana Alhassan Atakpo
Haruna Ishmael
Women's Organiser contestants
Kate Gyamfua
Ellen Ama Daaku
Hajia Sawudata
National Treasurer contestants
Mary Posch-Oduro
Dr Charles Dwamena
Dr Yusif Tedam
Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah
