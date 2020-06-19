9 minutes ago

Supporters of Philip Addison in the Akuapem North constituency have accused the leadership of the New Patriotic Party of ignoring their aspirant despite his appeal to them.

According to spokesperson for the legal practitioner, national executives of the party have refused to respond to their letter challenging his disqualification from the upcoming primaries.

“I think what they should have done to appease Addison was to call him. They haven’t responded to his letters, as we speak nobody has invited him. Nobody has tried to even listen to him or call him over his concerns,” Dr Eric Addo-Danquah told Naa Borle Bortey on the Campaign trail on Starr FM.

He said the incumbent MP who is also Deputy Minister of Information Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah Adjei has used her influence to prevent the lawyer from contesting her.

“She is using her influence to prevent a challenge meanwhile she contested an incumbent and won before she went to Parliament. If they allow an open contest, Addison will beat her any day”.

Addison in Korle Klottey

In the lead-up to the 2016 general election, Philip Addison emerged victorious in the primaries to represent the NPP in the Korle Klottey constituency of the Greater Accra Region.

He, however, lost to Dr Zanetor Rawlings of the NDC.

The NPP primaries will take place in 165 constituencies across the country on 20 June. Elections in three constituencies have been put on hold.

The party will hold the contest at the electoral area, rather than constituency level, in order to ensure social distancing.

Starr FM