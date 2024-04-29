45 minutes ago

An independent parliamentary candidate in the Ejisu by-election, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, says the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will face difficulties in retaining the seat due to poor leadership.

He said grievances in the NPP’s polling station election in the constituency fuelled his ambition to go independent and has the backing of aggrieved NPP members.

Mr. Aduomi refuted allegations of being a traitor, insisting that, President Akufo-Addo should rather show leadership by boldly resolving internal party issues.

Bigwigs of the NPP, including President Akufo-Addo and his Vice who doubles as NPP flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia were present at the final rally on Sunday.

The President mounted the campaign platform with some jabs at the former MP who is attempting a comeback as an independent candidate.

Late into the night, the independent candidate was on the grounds to wrap up his campaign.

Mr. Owusu-Aduomi severed ties with the NPP after a declaration to run as an independent candidate in the upcoming by-election.

Mr. Aduomi claims the NPP lacks leadership, dismissing allegations of being a traitor.

In response to the tag of being pushed by the NDC, he challenged the President to show evidence.

He explained that, his candidature appeals to NDC supporters in the constituency due to his track record.

Earlier, some supporters of Kwabena Owusu-Aduomi hit the streets of Ejisu to campaign.

They are optimistic of the candidate’s victory.

Meanwhile, six candidates are going into the race slated for Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

Though there are several candidates, NPP’s Kwabena Boateng and independent candidate, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi are in the lead to represent Ejisu in Parliament.