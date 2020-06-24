2 hours ago

National Communication Officer of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi is blaming President Akufo-Addo for some of the violent incidents recorded during the just-ended Parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, since President Akufo-Addo assumed the reins of leadership in the NPP after former President John Agyekum Kuffour, the party has never known peace.

“The NPP under this fourth republic was not this violent; when former President Kuffour was in power, we did not experience such magnitude of violence in our elections, both primaries and general elections because former President Kuffour is someone who is gentle and sober. But since President Akufo-Addo became the leader of the NPP with his all-die-be-die mantra and the various militant groups, there have never been peace in NPP”, he claimed.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) held its primaries on Saturday in constituencies it has sitting MPs across the country.

While the process was reported to be largely smooth there were pockets of violence that were recorded in Batama, Effiduase-Asokore, Wulensi, among others.

Speaking on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia Morning Show, Sammy Gyamfi said that he was under the impression that President Akufo-Addo has turned over a new leaf when he apologised for his ‘all-die-be-die’ comment, but feared the situation is rather worsening with evidence from the recent NPP primaries.