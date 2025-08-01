3 hours ago

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has officially hit the ground running in the Akwatia Constituency as it begins a vigorous house-to-house campaign ahead of the upcoming parliamentary by-election scheduled for September 2, 2025.

This comes in the wake of the untimely death of the sitting MP, Ernest Yaw Kumi, a rising political figure affectionately referred to by constituents as the “Akwatia Star Boy.”

The late MP’s sudden passing left a significant void in the political leadership of the constituency, prompting the Electoral Commission to announce a by-election to fill the vacant seat.

In response, the NPP has moved swiftly to consolidate its base and retain its hold on the Akwatia seat.

On Wednesday, a high-powered delegation from the party’s national and Eastern Regional executives descended on Akwatia to rally support and energize the grassroots.

Among them were several sitting Members of Parliament, led by Sammi Awuku, MP for Akuapem North.

Their mission was twofold: to mourn the loss of a colleague and to formally introduce Solomon Asumadu, the party’s selected candidate for the by-election.

Asumadu, who previously served as the Constituency Treasurer, was unveiled as the man the party believes can carry forward the legacy of the late Ernest Kumi.

Dubbed “King Solomon” by supporters, his candidacy has been met with optimism among party faithful who see him as a unifying figure with deep roots in the constituency.

At a brief ceremony to unveil the candidate, Sammi Awuku spoke passionately about the late MP’s dedication and urged the people of Akwatia to honour his memory by voting for Asumadu.

“In Akwatia, the NPP came together for a solemn yet hopeful moment with the selection of Solomon Asumadu as our parliamentary candidate. He can carry on the vision and service of our late brother, Ernest Yaw Kumi,” Awuku said.

“I pray that wherever Ernest is, his spirit will guide and strengthen his brother to victory. May his legacy continue to inspire us, and may his gentle spirit guide King Solomon to meaningful service.”

Party executives used the visit to engage directly with the electorate, going door-to-door to reassure supporters, address concerns, and reignite enthusiasm ahead of the vote.

The campaign is expected to intensify in the coming weeks with rallies, community engagements, and policy-focused messaging.

The NPP is banking on its development record and the popularity of the late MP to galvanize support in what is likely to be a fiercely contested by-election.

Meanwhile, the ruling National Democratic Congress is also preparing to mount strong challenges, setting the stage for a high-stakes political showdown in the heart of the Region.

However, as the campaign trail heats up, many in Akwatia are looking not just for promises but for a candidate who will honour the legacy of Ernest Kumi and deliver tangible development and unity to the constituency.