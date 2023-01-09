3 hours ago

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has asked its Member of Parliament (MP) for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai, Alfred Obeng-Boateng to report himself to the party headquarters with immediate effect.

A letter issued to the MP and sighted by Peacefmonline.com also asked the lawmaker to call off his scheduled press conference.

“The attention of the national executive body of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been drawn to an audio recording in circulation on various social media platforms, in which you are purportedly heard expressing deep concerns about some developments in the Bibiani­ Anhwiaso-Bekwai Constituency, making some allegations against unnamed persons, and inviting the media and the constituents to a scheduled press conference to be held on Monday, January 9, 2023.” A portion of the letter signed by party general secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong read

SUSPENSION OF PLANNED PRESS CONFERENCE AND INVITATION TO THE PARTY HEADQUARTERS

In the supreme interest of the National Party, I request you suspend the scheduled press conference slated for Monday, January 9, 2023.

Further, you are hereby requested to honour an invitation to the Party Headquarters at Asylum Down for a meeting with the National Executives on Friday, January 13, 2023, at 10 am.

Thank YOU in anticipation of your cooperation. Kind regards,

.....signed.....

JUSTIN KODUA FRIMPONG

GENERAL SECRETARY

Cc:

The National Chairman